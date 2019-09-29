Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|8.16M
|0.00
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.77%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
