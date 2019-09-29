Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 8.16M 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.