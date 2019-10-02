Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 8.16M 0.00 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 18.80M 0.30 33.97

Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insurance Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 188,376,753.51% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.53% and 69.2% respectively. Insiders owned 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are PICO Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.