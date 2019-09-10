Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

As Conglomerates companies, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insurance Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.53% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.