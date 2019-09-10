Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

As Conglomerates companies, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Insurance Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.53% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
