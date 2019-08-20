Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 15.53% and 8% respectively. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than AGBA Acquisition Limited