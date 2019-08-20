Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 15.53% and 8% respectively. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.77%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than AGBA Acquisition Limited
