Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparison side by side

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75

Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 15.53% and 62.85% respectively. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.