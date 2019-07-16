Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparison side by side

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.75
Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 15.53% and 62.85% respectively. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.77%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.09%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.18%
|2.68%
|2.89%
|5.41%
|3.3%
For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
