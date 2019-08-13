Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.53% and 0% respectively. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.