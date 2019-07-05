Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 15.53% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Insurance Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Insurance Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Insurance Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.