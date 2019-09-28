Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Comparison side by side

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|8.16M
|0.00
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|31.76M
|0.03
|320.32
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Insurance Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|318,555,667.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.77%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.
