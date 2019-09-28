Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Comparison side by side

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 8.16M 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 31.76M 0.03 320.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Insurance Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 318,555,667.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.