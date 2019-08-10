Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.78% respectively. Competitively, 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
