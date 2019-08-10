Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.78% respectively. Competitively, 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.