Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insurance Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.09%. Comparatively, KBL Merger Corp. IV has 33.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.