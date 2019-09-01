Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50

Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insurance Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.09%. Comparatively, KBL Merger Corp. IV has 33.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14%

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.