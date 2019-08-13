Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 111.60 N/A -0.96 0.00

Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insurance Acquisition Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.