Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

We are contrasting Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.25% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.