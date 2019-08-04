Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Both Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insurance Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.