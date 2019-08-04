Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Both Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insurance Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.