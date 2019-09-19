Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Both Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
In table 1 we can see Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
