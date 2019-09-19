Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Both Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

In table 1 we can see Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.