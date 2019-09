Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Comparing side by side

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.