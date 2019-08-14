Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84

In table 1 we can see Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.