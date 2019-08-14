Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|101.84
In table 1 we can see Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.87%
|2.64%
|2.84%
|3.86%
|0%
|4.27%
Summary
Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.