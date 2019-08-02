Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 70.25%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.