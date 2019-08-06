Insulet (PODD) Stock Rating Reiterated by Raymond James; The $135.0000 Target Indicates 14.47% Potential; Manufacturers Services LTD (MSL)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

They currently have a $135.0000 target price per share on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD). Raymond James’s target would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s close price. This was revealed to clients and investors in a research note on Tuesday morning.

Manufacturers Services LTD (MSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 19 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 26 sold and reduced their equity positions in Manufacturers Services LTD. The investment professionals in our database now have: 11.24 million shares, up from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Manufacturers Services LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Insulet Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Lc has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.02% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Eulav Asset Management owns 12,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0.06% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Regions Fincl Corporation owns 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 759 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 30,015 shares. Gradient Invests Llc accumulated 6,316 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset invested in 0% or 20,100 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0% or 4,140 shares. Sns Financial Gp Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,120 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 75,960 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 27,014 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, makes, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.04 billion. The firm offers Omnipod Insulin Management System , which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It has a 524.13 P/E ratio. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas.

Among 7 analysts covering Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Insulet Corp has $13000 highest and $100 lowest target. $113.57’s average target is -3.70% below currents $117.93 stock price. Insulet Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, February 26. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Canaccord Genuity maintained Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, June 13 report.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking services and products to commercial and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $183.40 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards.

Analysts await MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. MSL’s profit will be $669,343 for 68.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.53% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 2.63% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 1.51 million shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 1.21% invested in the company for 1.64 million shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.94% in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, a New York-based fund reported 666,359 shares.