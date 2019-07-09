Insulet (PODD) Shareholder Pier Capital Has Increased Its Holding; Insulet (PODD) Holder Osterweis Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.89 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 8,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,848 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 78,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116.94. About 215,143 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 30,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,710 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 107,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116.94. About 215,143 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated accumulated 3.86% or 296,745 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% or 27,014 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 12,737 shares. The Ohio-based Shaker Invs Lc Oh has invested 3.12% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Bb&T Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.02% stake. Axiom Invsts Llc De has invested 0.11% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co holds 137,974 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 44,541 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 49,591 are owned by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 8.82 million shares. M&T Bankshares holds 7,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $937,720 activity.

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Insulet Achieves Quarterly Profitability for the 1st Time – The Motley Fool” on November 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in March – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart’s 5260, Computex And Healthcare Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insulet (PODD) Down 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PODD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares to 523,545 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $1.79 million for 974.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Winners and 2 Losers in the Med Tech Market This Quarter – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PODD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Insulet? – The Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insulet Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Insulet and Novocure Are Going Gangbusters – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

