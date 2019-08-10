Insulet (PODD) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.89 Million as Market Value Rose; As Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Shares Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Its Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 30,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 76,710 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, down from 107,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.31. About 671,956 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.07 million, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 88,030 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q Rev $504.1M; 03/04/2018 – More on @POTUS attacks against @amazon now @FoxBusiness; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – FOR FIRST 12 MONTHS AFTER DEAL CLOSING, CO EXPECTS REVENUES OF ABOUT $660 MLN, INCLUDING ESTIMATED UTD REVENUES OF $470 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 19/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued at $63 Million; 13/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES REPORTS SOLAR AWARD VALUED OVER $40M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG OF $2.6 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Total Backlog of $2.6B at March 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Primoris Services Project Was Awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation and Is Located Near Houston

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insulet (PODD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insulet and Invacare among healthcare gainers; Endo International and InspireMD among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insulet Enters Oversold Territory (PODD) – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insulet to Debut New Educational Self-Advocacy Tool at 20th Annual Children with Diabetes Friends for Life Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 61,148 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bamco New York stated it has 3,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 13,307 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 78,037 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2,000 are owned by Nordea Management. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Com holds 613,378 shares. Regions Fincl reported 759 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 1,000 shares. International Grp Inc holds 0% or 1,364 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv, a California-based fund reported 14,573 shares. 60 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Cap Rech Investors holds 5.27 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 2,267 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,553 shares to 84,798 shares, valued at $29.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares to 829,632 shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Company reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Pier Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 350,076 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Van Berkom & Associate reported 1.75% stake. Dean accumulated 54,925 shares. D E Shaw & Inc owns 81,405 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.03% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 155,959 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc stated it has 2.31M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Geode Management Llc holds 0% or 567,895 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com holds 0% or 221,200 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 825,048 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM).