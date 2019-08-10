Insulet (PODD) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Commerce Bank Decreased Its Holding in Terex New (TEX) by $595,872

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 30,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 76,710 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 107,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.31. About 671,956 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 63.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 18,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 10,612 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 29,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 1.16 million shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $78.31 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,300 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Tuesday, June 11. $334 worth of stock was bought by BARR KEVIN A on Friday, April 5. 1.60 million Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $43.70M were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 177,126 shares to 4.63 million shares, valued at $402.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 27,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc stated it has 16,103 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Co owns 702 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research holds 0.01% or 40,755 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 5.72M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 22,100 shares stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 1.17 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 108,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.07% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 435,821 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 312,897 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 12,956 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 83,399 shares stake. Spark Investment Management Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 134,960 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,443 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,006 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. D E Shaw & reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Bancorp Of Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Trexquant Lp invested in 3,278 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T Comml Bank reported 7,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma stated it has 81,357 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 4,140 shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 4,797 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 184,822 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated accumulated 0.7% or 1.85M shares. 4,858 were accumulated by Co National Bank. 5,343 are held by Virtu Limited. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.09% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,119 shares.