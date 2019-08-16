Insulet (PODD) Shareholder Jennison Associates Has Lifted Stake; Altimeter Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 9.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 123.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 102,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 184,822 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, up from 82,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $150.13. About 160,246 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Co owns 22,709 shares. Hilltop has 4,644 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 507,100 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 8.82 million shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company accumulated 2,374 shares. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Hood River Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) or 4,255 shares. Parametric Ltd Company reported 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Essex Investment Mngmt Co Limited Liability holds 0.97% or 68,869 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 30,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 379,512 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) or 2,598 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 12,737 shares.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 374,740 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $96.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 55,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Natera Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,398 shares. Maverick Cap holds 3.49 million shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 11,530 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Stanley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guild Invest Mngmt has invested 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Limited has invested 7.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 136,530 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,665 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.91% or 25,440 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Credit Capital Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 2.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,200 shares. Blume Mgmt holds 59,277 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 532,023 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 11.62 million shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,310 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).