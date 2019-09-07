Insulet (PODD) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $3.73 Million as Share Price Rose; Smith Moore & Company Increases Position in Visa (V)

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,167 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 7,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 93.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 39,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 81,357 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 42,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $157.01. About 761,236 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,959 shares to 1,234 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,643 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.