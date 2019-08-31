Insulet Corporation (PODD) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Contrasting side by side

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet Corporation 110 14.03 N/A 0.22 569.17 Masimo Corporation 141 9.03 N/A 3.55 44.44

Demonstrates Insulet Corporation and Masimo Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Masimo Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Insulet Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Insulet Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insulet Corporation and Masimo Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Risk and Volatility

Insulet Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Masimo Corporation’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Insulet Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Masimo Corporation which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Masimo Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insulet Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Insulet Corporation and Masimo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Masimo Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Insulet Corporation has a -10.05% downside potential and an average price target of $138.67. Masimo Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $168.33 average price target and a 9.84% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Masimo Corporation appears more favorable than Insulet Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of Insulet Corporation shares and 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares. Insulet Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year Insulet Corporation was more bullish than Masimo Corporation.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Insulet Corporation.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.