Insulet Corporation (PODD) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet Corporation 117 15.49 N/A 0.22 569.17 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 30 6.24 N/A 0.91 36.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insulet Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Insulet Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Insulet Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than LeMaitre Vascular Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.07 beta indicates that Insulet Corporation is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Insulet Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are 4.9 and 3.5 respectively. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insulet Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Insulet Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insulet Corporation’s consensus target price is $138.67, while its potential downside is -15.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insulet Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 80.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Insulet Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 17.6% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97%

For the past year Insulet Corporation was more bullish than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.