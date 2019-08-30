Insulet Corporation (PODD) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet Corporation 110 13.94 N/A 0.22 569.17 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 29 5.76 N/A 0.91 36.24

Table 1 highlights Insulet Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insulet Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Insulet Corporation is currently more expensive than LeMaitre Vascular Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4%

Volatility & Risk

Insulet Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Insulet Corporation are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insulet Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Insulet Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insulet Corporation has a consensus target price of $138.67, and a -9.47% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Insulet Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 80.2% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Insulet Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 17.6% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97%

For the past year Insulet Corporation has stronger performance than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Insulet Corporation beats LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.