Insulet Corporation (PODD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insulet Corporation has 98.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.7% of Insulet Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Insulet Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7.00% 1.60% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Insulet Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet Corporation N/A 108 569.17 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Insulet Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Insulet Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Insulet Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet Corporation 0 2 7 2.78 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

Insulet Corporation presently has an average target price of $127.78, suggesting a potential downside of -17.07%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 36.47%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Insulet Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Insulet Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Insulet Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Insulet Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Insulet Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Insulet Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insulet Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Insulet Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Insulet Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Insulet Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Insulet Corporation’s peers.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.