Insulet Corporation (PODD) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet Corporation 115 13.34 N/A 0.22 569.17 Biomerica Inc. 3 5.82 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Insulet Corporation and Biomerica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.07 beta indicates that Insulet Corporation is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Biomerica Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insulet Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biomerica Inc. are 3.9 and 2 respectively. Insulet Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biomerica Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Insulet Corporation and Biomerica Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.18% for Insulet Corporation with consensus price target of $138.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insulet Corporation and Biomerica Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 1.3%. Insulet Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year Insulet Corporation has weaker performance than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Insulet Corporation beats Biomerica Inc.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.