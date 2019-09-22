Instructure Inc. (INST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Both Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 43 6.23 N/A -1.36 0.00 Splunk Inc. 126 9.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Instructure Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that Instructure Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Splunk Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Instructure Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Splunk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Splunk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Instructure Inc. and Splunk Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80

The consensus price target of Instructure Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 43.44%. Competitively the consensus price target of Splunk Inc. is $141.8, which is potential 16.61% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Instructure Inc. seems more appealing than Splunk Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Instructure Inc. and Splunk Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 94.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Instructure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Splunk Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year Instructure Inc. was less bullish than Splunk Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Splunk Inc. beats Instructure Inc.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.