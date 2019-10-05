Instructure Inc. (INST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 40 -2.12 23.38M -1.36 0.00 Majesco 8 0.00 7.27M 0.18 53.22

Table 1 demonstrates Instructure Inc. and Majesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 58,523,153.94% -36% -16.2% Majesco 86,342,042.76% 11.4% 6%

Risk and Volatility

Instructure Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Majesco’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Instructure Inc. Its rival Majesco’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Majesco has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Instructure Inc. and Majesco.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

$56 is Instructure Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 39.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Instructure Inc. and Majesco has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 2.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Instructure Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 70.6% of Majesco shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year Instructure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Majesco.

Summary

Majesco beats on 9 of the 12 factors Instructure Inc.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.