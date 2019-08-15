Instructure Inc. (INST) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 43 6.40 N/A -1.36 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 201 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Instructure Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Instructure Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Instructure Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 39.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Instructure Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 0%. 0.9% are Instructure Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Instructure Inc. has 5.81% stronger performance while China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.