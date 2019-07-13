Instructure Inc. (INST) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Contrasting side by side

Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 43 7.22 N/A -1.36 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Instructure Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Instructure Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Instructure Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Aurora Mobile Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Instructure Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Aurora Mobile Limited’s potential upside is 66.10% and its consensus price target is $9.7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Instructure Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 7% respectively. Instructure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1% Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68%

For the past year Instructure Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.