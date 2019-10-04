Instructure, Inc. (INST) Analysts See $-0.63 EPS; S&W Seed Company (SANW) SI Increased By 293.17%

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) had an increase of 293.17% in short interest. SANW’s SI was 172,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 293.17% from 43,900 shares previously. With 33,600 avg volume, 5 days are for S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s short sellers to cover SANW’s short positions. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 20 shares traded. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN TO $70 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ S&W Seed Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANW); 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB

Analysts expect Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) to report $-0.63 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 103.23% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.58 EPS previously, Instructure, Inc.’s analysts see 8.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 28,027 shares traded. Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) has declined 8.97% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INST News: 30/04/2018 – Instructure 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 08/05/2018 – INSTRUCTURE INC – MITCH MACFARLANE, INSTRUCTURE’S COO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Instructure Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $48.0M, EST. $47.1M; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 25c-Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 30/04/2018 – Instructure 1Q Rev $48M; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Had Seen FY Adj Loss/Share $1.03 to 97 Cents; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Adjusts FY View To Adj Loss/Shr 94c-Adj Loss/Shr 88c; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees FY Rev $204.5M-$209.5M; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It currently has negative earnings. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its clients in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.04, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold S&W Seed Company shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 1.12% less from 24.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Muoio And Co Limited Liability Com has 205,528 shares. Finance Architects owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fairpointe Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Whittier Trust stated it has 8,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 15.95M shares. 11,410 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,500 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 68,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 6,027 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Geode Capital Lc owns 142,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.13% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 510,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 0% or 16,404 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 12,144 shares.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company has market cap of $81.55 million. The firm sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. It currently has negative earnings.

