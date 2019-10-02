Instructure, Inc. (INST) Analysts See $-0.63 EPS; Engineers Gate Manager LP Trimmed Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position By $1.28 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 83.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 11,871 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 2,428 shares with $264,000 value, down from 14,299 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $10.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 1.31 million shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M

Analysts expect Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) to report $-0.63 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 103.23% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.58 EPS previously, Instructure, Inc.’s analysts see 8.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 155,437 shares traded. Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) has declined 8.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INST News: 04/05/2018 – Instructure Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Adjusts FY View To Adj Loss/Shr 94c-Adj Loss/Shr 88c; 30/04/2018 – Instructure 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 28/03/2018 Queen’s University Belfast selects Canvas to help meet ambitious digital vision; 30/04/2018 – Instructure 1Q Rev $48M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.9% Position in Instructure; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C TO 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees FY Rev $204.5M-$209.5M; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It currently has negative earnings. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its clients in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In stake by 49,134 shares to 64,731 valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) stake by 22,549 shares and now owns 32,754 shares. Guardant Health Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest accumulated 630,540 shares. 7,082 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Bartlett And Lc stated it has 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated reported 1.87 million shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 863,629 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 5,464 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 48 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 101,971 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Management Comm (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.24% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Smithfield accumulated 0.02% or 1,855 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Huntington Bankshares reported 4,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Ltd has 54,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 32.05% above currents $89.66 stock price. Tractor Supply had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 23. Wedbush maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating.