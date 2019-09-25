Institute For Wealth Management Upped Its Stake in Sanofi (SNY) as Stock Declined; Cohen & Steers Has Increased Stake in Eog Resources (EOG)

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 3848.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 57,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 59,462 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, up from 1,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 2.21 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 160.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 11,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 19,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 7,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 3.47M shares traded or 147.84% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – Sanofi’s CFO Contamine to retire later this year; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Transaction Expected to Close by End of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Sanofi and Ping An Form Strategic Partnership to Actively Support “Healthy China 2030”; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharmaceuticals drops plan to buy Sanofi’s Europe business – Business Standard; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Intll Investors Limited Com De holds 452,680 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 360 shares. E&G LP has 2,185 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 282 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Carroll Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 385 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 13,113 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). British Columbia Investment Management Corp owns 144,195 shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 116,322 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.1% or 245,700 shares in its portfolio. 228,791 are held by Intl Grp Incorporated. Salem Capital Management Inc reported 6,350 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 100,465 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 863,687 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $82.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,703 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 13,053 shares to 58,475 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 8,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,841 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “What to watch today: UN General Assembly kicks off, GM strikes continue, Thomas Cook collapses – CNBC” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sanofi (SNY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sanofi declares EUR 3.07 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genmab-Novartis Multiple Sclerosis Drug Aces Late-Stage Studies, Akari Nets Orphan Drug Designation – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi Stock Is a Buy Because of Its Drug Pipeline, Analyst Says – Barron’s” with publication date: September 03, 2019.