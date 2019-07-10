Institute For Wealth Management Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Van Hulzen Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $5.79 Million

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 10,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,454 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 42,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 675.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 137,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 158,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 20,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 11.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 71,044 shares to 22,094 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,375 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 14,175 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 118,145 shares. Sigma Planning reported 140,513 shares stake. 4,957 were reported by American Trust Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,979 shares. Covington Investment Inc reported 79,785 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co invested in 909,078 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Thompson Invest Management Inc holds 60,989 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.42% or 194,609 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 1.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cibc Bankshares Usa owns 58,487 shares. Mai Capital Management owns 93,667 shares. Pure Financial Inc owns 29,642 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley has invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 292,960 shares. Bartlett & Ltd holds 2.02% or 891,522 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc has invested 2.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Grassi holds 1.14% or 130,409 shares. Legacy Cap Incorporated reported 76,235 shares. Macquarie Grp stated it has 13.35M shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 65,580 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. 62,874 are owned by Kessler Invest Grp Incorporated Limited. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 29,254 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Markel accumulated 93,000 shares. Marco Invest Ltd owns 151,561 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Company invested in 97,000 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Stillwater Advsrs Lc holds 4,005 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares to 62,113 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 16,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).