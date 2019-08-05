Institute For Wealth Management Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $636,433; Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Position Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 10,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 31,454 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 42,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,675 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,369 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47M, up from 127,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,538 shares to 107,260 shares, valued at $25.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Exchange Traded by 8,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc owns 160,833 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 633,890 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 2.82% or 136,363 shares in its portfolio. At Bankshares stated it has 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2,000 shares. S R Schill & accumulated 6,889 shares. Cornerstone owns 16,560 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8.34M shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 80,920 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 1.54% or 13,876 shares. Cetera Llc holds 2.43% or 256,711 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 109,471 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 1.53% or 316,061 shares. Gibson Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,378 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc owns 4.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 525,661 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,081 shares to 218,386 shares, valued at $19.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 10,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).