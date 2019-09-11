Institute For Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $326,990 as Stock Value Rose; First United Bank Trust Has Increased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding by $812,276 as Share Price Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 1,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 16,382 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 18,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $196.87. About 4.38M shares traded or 41.29% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 1.86 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 14.22 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

