Institute For Wealth Management Trimmed Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake by $855,096; Marietta Investment Partners Increased Position in Zoetis (ZTS) as Stock Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 1.45 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 72.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 19,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 7,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 26,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 2.36 million shares traded or 53.62% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Ablynx Takeover Approved by Belgium’s Marker Regulator; 16/04/2018 – COOPER-VEMEDIA ACQUIRES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FROM SANOFI; 24/04/2018 – #2 Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Thera; 01/05/2018 – Innovative Targeting Solutions in Antibody Therapeutic Research Collaboration With Sanofi; 07/03/2018 – Torrent Pharma Prepares EUR2 Billion Bid for Sanofi’s Zentiva -Mint; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi to Appoint Emmanuel Babeau as Independent Director; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, SEES GROWTH IN H2; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA APPOINTS CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 15/04/2018 – Advent Is Said to Near Deal to Acquire Sanofi’s Generics Unit

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares to 62,113 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,428 shares to 31,259 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,187 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).