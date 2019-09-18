Institute For Wealth Management Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Boosted by $391,344; Garde Capital Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised by $670,122 as Market Value Declined

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.41. About 578,728 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 6,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 13,015 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $811,000, up from 6,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 391,028 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/04/2018 – MCA announces Rio Tinto & Proudfoot as Best International Project Finalists for Mongolian MOS Engagement; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 15/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CEO SAYS AMRUN PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND IS WELL ON TRACK AND EXPECTING FIRST SHIPMENTS BEFORE END OF YEAR, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN FOR $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 172,091 shares to 46,295 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,634 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 5,715 shares. Cadinha And Lc, Hawaii-based fund reported 6,108 shares. Tillar holds 993 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.12% or 1,995 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiverton Asset Ltd has 56,414 shares for 3.81% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust, Maine-based fund reported 836 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 27,654 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs holds 4.06% or 2,104 shares in its portfolio. Albion Fincl Grp Ut holds 2.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,868 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management owns 642 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Barton Invest has invested 13.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Earnest Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 193 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 313,564 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 1.89% or 29,654 shares.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $611.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,560 shares to 1,129 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.