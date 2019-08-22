Institute For Wealth Management Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $388,446 as Shares Rose; Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Valuation Rose While Carret Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 3,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 27,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 4.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 7,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 38,785 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 46,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.39% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 4,898 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. North Amer Mgmt reported 5,285 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 1.49M shares. Agf Inc holds 30,978 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Caymus Capital Prtn Limited Partnership holds 12.26% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1.21M shares. Eagle Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Stifel Fincl has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 242,654 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 225,187 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Epoch Invest Ptnrs has 0.4% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2.01 million shares. Mrj has 0.63% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). American Natl Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 8,209 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 172 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 70,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Management Inc has invested 0.49% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd reported 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vantage Inv Prtn accumulated 0.79% or 84,088 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership owns 34,480 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Com holds 0.37% or 16,543 shares. 8,601 were reported by Geller Advsrs Ltd. Moreover, Sarasin And Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.89M shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 22,494 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 0.32% or 8,085 shares. Ims Capital holds 0.35% or 4,259 shares in its portfolio. Btc Mngmt stated it has 101,562 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 69,780 shares. Private Tru Na holds 81,915 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 231,220 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,893 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

