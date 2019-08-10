Institute For Wealth Management Increases Stake in Tesla (TSLA); H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $874,800

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/05/2018 – Short-seller Mark Spiegel believes Tesla will suffer from new competition in the electric car market; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Model 3 production issues are burning through Tesla’s cash; 12/04/2018 – CleanTechnica: Rumor: Tesla Model Y Production To Begin In November 2019; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Says Issue Has Affected Fewer Than 0.02% of Possible Model S Cars; 20/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion pay package Wednesday; 16/04/2018 – Tesla pauses Model 3 production for several days; 09/05/2018 – Phil LeBeau: Breaking: @NTSB has opened an investigation into the fatal crash of a Tesla Model S in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk takes over production for Tesla’s Model 3; 17/04/2018 – Tesla: Time to Replace Elon Musk with Alfred P. Sloan? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Investors Give Tesla Day of Reprieve as Output Improves: TOPLive

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 34,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 387,992 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74 million, up from 353,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H And E Equipment Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 147,959 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 63,000 shares to 117,974 shares, valued at $14.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp Com Stk (NYSE:BAC) by 69,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,054 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 114,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested in 0% or 8,495 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 10,120 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 15,751 shares. 22,290 are held by Victory Capital Mngmt. Morgan Stanley stated it has 30,324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 44,564 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com holds 11,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc stated it has 635,678 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 20,872 shares. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 32,318 shares stake. American Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 327,374 were accumulated by Tygh Cap.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 194 were reported by Adirondack Tru. Bokf Na owns 915 shares. 105,013 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Regions Fincl holds 2,191 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 2,901 shares. Sns Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 759 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Vista Prns Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 727 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). B Riley Wealth Incorporated holds 1,512 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 96 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4.63M are held by Fmr. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 216,376 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.