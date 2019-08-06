Institute For Wealth Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL); As Fmc Com (FMC) Shares Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Raised Holding

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp Com (FMC) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 263,745 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, up from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 1.24M shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3′ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ltd Liability Com reported 2,888 shares stake. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company invested in 294,334 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Carroll Associates has 957 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 502,804 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 8,044 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Fund Inc holds 0.21% or 16,300 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.38% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% or 1,427 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.13% or 24,558 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Royal London Asset Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,411 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 39 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 29,757 shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FMC posts narrow Q2 beat, guides Q3 results below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In TechnipFMC And Callon Petroleum – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,846 shares to 23,583 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 4,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,114 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.