Institute For Wealth Management Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Stock Declined

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 26,527 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 23,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 2.39 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 1.41 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stevens First Principles has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 127 shares. Exchange Capital Management Inc reported 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aull And Monroe Mngmt Corp has 1.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kemper Master Retirement Trust owns 42,900 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.57% or 179,116 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 625,601 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Colony Group Lc has invested 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colrain Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,700 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 8,116 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 309,580 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miller Howard Invests Incorporated accumulated 1.72% or 525,246 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 7,238 shares to 47,672 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 20.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,347 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.49 million for 14.98 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 157,419 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd. Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.59% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bridgewater Associates LP reported 476,685 shares. Cypress Cap, Florida-based fund reported 9,783 shares. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.58 million shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv, New York-based fund reported 43,970 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Dorsey Whitney Company Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,876 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 168,333 shares. 27.78 million were reported by Ww Invsts. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 0.11% or 1.03 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 9,834 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Company owns 14,351 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 3.45 million were accumulated by Mackenzie.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks the Market Is Discounting the Most This Summer – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.