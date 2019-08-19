Institute For Wealth Management Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $14.28 Million as Share Price Rose; Saba Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by $4.84 Million

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 10.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 537,466 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,742 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 691,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 31,004 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni N Y Inter Dur (MNE) by 175,844 shares to 457,688 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 644,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC).

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "If you're not in office as much, why is your office phone? – GlobeNewswire" on March 18, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). New York-based Saba Cap Management LP has invested 0.07% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Shaker Financial Limited Liability reported 57,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Midas Management reported 16,000 shares. Clough Prtn Lp has 0.13% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). 1607 Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 59,493 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% stake. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,250 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 263,031 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.09% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 391,152 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc invested in 0.02% or 67,830 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.06% or 26,725 shares.

