Institute For Wealth Management Increased By $390,104 Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 36.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc acquired 3,146 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 11,668 shares with $1.45 million value, up from 8,522 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $230.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.64. About 921,290 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 7 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 5 trimmed and sold positions in Mid-con Energy Partners LP. The funds in our database now have: 2.97 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Mid-con Energy Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Rr Advisors Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP for 2.46 million shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 2,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 47 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0% in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 78,134 shares.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $12.90 million. The Company’s properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells.

The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4096. About 6,691 shares traded. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) has declined 78.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased Invesco Actively Managd Etf stake by 7,238 shares to 47,672 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 84,219 shares and now owns 2,651 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $133 lowest target. $144’s average target is 18.38% above currents $121.64 stock price. Chevron Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14400 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.