Institute For Wealth Management Has Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $481,032 as Stock Declined; Daily Journal (DJCO) Holding Increased by Rwwm Inc

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 35,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 27,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 9.36M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19 million, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $9 during the last trading session, reaching $256.56. About 2,314 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $360.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 25,675 shares to 203,501 shares, valued at $43.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,705 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DJCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 539,922 shares or 2.77% less from 555,332 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Rwwm Inc reported 273,641 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 96 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Moreover, Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 1,679 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). 8,478 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America De. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) or 1,500 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 754 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Northern Corporation reported 13,666 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.31% or 4.67M shares in its portfolio. 131,882 are held by Heartland Incorporated. 64,582 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Llc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1.24% or 185,057 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 89,765 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. 1.52M were accumulated by Artisan Partners Lp. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 1.30 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. South Dakota Council has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 371,649 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth invested in 5,783 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Communication has invested 1.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carlson Capital has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Arete Wealth Limited Liability has 0.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 52,819 shares. Greenleaf reported 76,056 shares. Counsel Llc Ny reported 17,797 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

