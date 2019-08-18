Institute For Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Cooper Cos (COO) Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Stake

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 15,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 27,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 42,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 429,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 981,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.63M, up from 551,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $335.38. About 221,535 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE COO: Uberâ€™s first trade â€˜may take a whileâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ChannelAdvisor Promotes Beth Segovia to COO NYSE:ECOM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE COO says IPO pipeline is strong in 2019 as Pinterest jumps 25% in market debut – Yahoo Finance” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Shawn Tibbetts as Their New Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Cisco Looks Weak; Canopy Growth Gets Smoked – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

