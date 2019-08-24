Institute For Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $636,433; Share Price Declined; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lowered Position by $1.28 Million

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 10,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 31,454 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 42,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 9,077 shares to 22,047 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,708 shares. Advisory stated it has 149,088 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Ser has 69,747 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Lc holds 1.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 3.60M shares. Bell Bancorporation holds 0.53% or 33,345 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sageworth Com holds 1,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Coastline stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.53% or 25,456 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Limited Liability invested in 726,677 shares or 3% of the stock. Moreover, Ativo Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,040 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York reported 1.73M shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 179,622 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 98,298 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 2.39% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 35,872 shares to 558,432 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 22,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).