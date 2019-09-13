Institute For Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $20.40 Billion as Stock Value Rose; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Increased Its Position

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 99.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 100.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $219.62. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: GOLDMAN SACHS’S SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA HEAD SAYS NATURAL NERVOUSNESS ABOUT S.AFRICAN LAND EXPROPRIATION, BUT PROCESS WILL BE RATIONAL; 09/03/2018 – China’s Hua Medicine plans $400m Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 24/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.7% On Year; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: SYNCHRONIZED GLOBAL GROWTH, RISING RATES HELPED; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Outlook Sours; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 16/03/2018 – Goldman’s UK arm reveals 40% gender gap in bonuses; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high growth companies

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 532.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 470,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 558,924 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 88,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $683.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 1.83 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY)

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 14,902 shares to 20,486 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Average Investor Cannot Do What Warren Buffett Does – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things You Should Know About Apple’s New Credit Card – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Athena Cap Advsr Lc invested in 0.24% or 5,108 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kbc Grp Nv reported 112,415 shares. Excalibur Management holds 4,460 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 2,530 shares. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 256,900 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.26% stake. Twin Cap Management owns 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,223 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited accumulated 315 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 0.21% or 2.25M shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 11,549 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Monday, May 6 the insider WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 80,015 shares to 69,912 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbon Black Inc by 148,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,564 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.